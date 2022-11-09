Congressman Andy Barr wins re-election in 6th District

Representative Andy Barr
Representative Andy Barr(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WYMT/AP) - Central Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr is headed back to Washington.

6th District Rep. Barr easily defeated perennial candidate Democrat Geoff Young, according to the Associated Press.

Barr has held the seat since defeating former Congressman Ben Chandler in the 2012 election.

This is the first election under new congressional maps which moved parts of Anderson County and all of Franklin County in Central Kentucky from the 6th district to the 1st district, which otherwise comprises much of Western Kentucky.

In our area, the 6th District takes in all of Estill and Powell Counties.

