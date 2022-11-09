CFP Rankings: Georgia back on top, Cats make debut

Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during...
Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga.((AP Photo/John Bazemore))
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The second round of College Football Playoff rankings have been released following a whirlwind weekend.

TEAMRECORDPREV.
1. Georgia(9-0)2 (+1)
2. Ohio State(9-0)-
3. Michigan(9-0)5 (+2)
4. TCU(9-0)7 (+3)
5. Tennessee(8-1)1 (-4)
6. Oregon(8-1)8 (+2)
7. LSU(7-2)10 (+3)
8. USC(8-1)9 (+1)
9. Alabama(7-2)6 (-3)
10. Clemson(8-1)4 (-6)
11. Ole Miss(8-1)-
12. UCLA(8-1)-
13. Utah(7-2)14 (+1)
14. Penn State(7-2)15 (+1)
15. North Carolina(8-1)17 (+2)
16. NC State(7-2)22 (+6)
17. Tulane(8-1)19 (+2)
18. Texas(6-3)24 (+6)
19. Kansas State(6-3)13 (-6)
20. Notre Dame(6-3)NR
21. Illinois(7-2)16 (-5)
22. UCF(7-2)25 (+3)
23. Florida State(6-3)NR
24. Kentucky(6-3)NR
25. Washington(7-2)NR

Georgia takes over No. 1 after a double-digit win over Tennessee, pushing the Volunteers down to No. 5. Alabama fell in Death Valley, now No. 9 with LSU taking over No. 7. Ole Miss holds on to No. 11 after a bye week, and Kentucky makes their season debut at No. 24.

