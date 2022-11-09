CFP Rankings: Georgia back on top, Cats make debut
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The second round of College Football Playoff rankings have been released following a whirlwind weekend.
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREV.
|1. Georgia
|(9-0)
|2 (+1)
|2. Ohio State
|(9-0)
|-
|3. Michigan
|(9-0)
|5 (+2)
|4. TCU
|(9-0)
|7 (+3)
|5. Tennessee
|(8-1)
|1 (-4)
|6. Oregon
|(8-1)
|8 (+2)
|7. LSU
|(7-2)
|10 (+3)
|8. USC
|(8-1)
|9 (+1)
|9. Alabama
|(7-2)
|6 (-3)
|10. Clemson
|(8-1)
|4 (-6)
|11. Ole Miss
|(8-1)
|-
|12. UCLA
|(8-1)
|-
|13. Utah
|(7-2)
|14 (+1)
|14. Penn State
|(7-2)
|15 (+1)
|15. North Carolina
|(8-1)
|17 (+2)
|16. NC State
|(7-2)
|22 (+6)
|17. Tulane
|(8-1)
|19 (+2)
|18. Texas
|(6-3)
|24 (+6)
|19. Kansas State
|(6-3)
|13 (-6)
|20. Notre Dame
|(6-3)
|NR
|21. Illinois
|(7-2)
|16 (-5)
|22. UCF
|(7-2)
|25 (+3)
|23. Florida State
|(6-3)
|NR
|24. Kentucky
|(6-3)
|NR
|25. Washington
|(7-2)
|NR
Georgia takes over No. 1 after a double-digit win over Tennessee, pushing the Volunteers down to No. 5. Alabama fell in Death Valley, now No. 9 with LSU taking over No. 7. Ole Miss holds on to No. 11 after a bye week, and Kentucky makes their season debut at No. 24.
