CFP Rankings: Georgia back on top, Cats make debut

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The second round of College Football Playoff rankings have been released following a whirlwind weekend.

TEAM RECORD PREV. 1. Georgia (9-0) 2 (+1) 2. Ohio State (9-0) - 3. Michigan (9-0) 5 (+2) 4. TCU (9-0) 7 (+3) 5. Tennessee (8-1) 1 (-4) 6. Oregon (8-1) 8 (+2) 7. LSU (7-2) 10 (+3) 8. USC (8-1) 9 (+1) 9. Alabama (7-2) 6 (-3) 10. Clemson (8-1) 4 (-6) 11. Ole Miss (8-1) - 12. UCLA (8-1) - 13. Utah (7-2) 14 (+1) 14. Penn State (7-2) 15 (+1) 15. North Carolina (8-1) 17 (+2) 16. NC State (7-2) 22 (+6) 17. Tulane (8-1) 19 (+2) 18. Texas (6-3) 24 (+6) 19. Kansas State (6-3) 13 (-6) 20. Notre Dame (6-3) NR 21. Illinois (7-2) 16 (-5) 22. UCF (7-2) 25 (+3) 23. Florida State (6-3) NR 24. Kentucky (6-3) NR 25. Washington (7-2) NR

Georgia takes over No. 1 after a double-digit win over Tennessee, pushing the Volunteers down to No. 5. Alabama fell in Death Valley, now No. 9 with LSU taking over No. 7. Ole Miss holds on to No. 11 after a bye week, and Kentucky makes their season debut at No. 24.

