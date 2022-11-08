Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person killed in a crash in Martin County.

Chris Todd tells WYMT the victim is Wanda Davis, 58, of Inez.

She was pronounced dead just before 9:45 a.m.

We are still working to learn the names and conditions of those injured in the crash.

Original Story:

We are following a developing story in Martin County.

Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez.

We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and three others were taken to the hospital.

We do not know their conditions. We also do not know any names yet.

