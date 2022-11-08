Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person killed in a crash in Martin County.

Chris Todd tells WYMT the victim is Wanda Davis, 58, of Inez.

She was pronounced dead just before 9:45 a.m.

We are still working to learn the names and conditions of those injured in the crash.

Original Story:

We are following a developing story in Martin County.

Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez.

We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and three others were taken to the hospital.

We do not know their conditions. We also do not know any names yet.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.