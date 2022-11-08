Two well-known Kentuckians travel to EKY, present $30K to flood survivors

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky native and country music singer Eddie Montgomery was in London on Tuesday giving back to flood victims.

The annual Eddie Montgomery and Friends Golf Tournament helped raise $30,000.

Montgomery, one half of the award-winning Montgomery Gentry duo, helped give $7,500 checks to four different flood survivors.

“We come out, we help giving back, we’re from Kentucky, so any time we can help out, that’s why this is the greatest country in the world, because we can be, say and dream as big as we want to in this great country,” Montgomery added.

Jason Dunn, fellow Kentuckian and former NFL tight end, was also at the presentation.

One flood survivor, Brittany Short, said the money will help rebuild following the historic flood.

“My husband woke up, and he woke us all up, and if he wouldn’t have got us up, we probably would’ve drowned because it was a matter of time before water was in the house,” Short said.

Donnie Adams lost three cars, a side-by-side and half of his home.

“After you’ve worked your entire life, and it’s gone in a matter of hours,” Adams said.

Adams added the money will go towards repairs.

