Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash

WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/09/2022: We are learning more information about a deadly car crash in the Putney community of Harlan County.

Trooper Shane Jacobs said a 2008 Ford Edge was driving Westbound on Highway 522 when it lost control around a curve, went over an embankment and overturned.

He said one person was inside the car at the time and was pronounced dead.

The body was taken to Frankfort for identification.

Original Story 11/08/2022:

We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County.

Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community.

More information is expected to be released.

We will keep you updated.

