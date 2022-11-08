SWVA man charged with murder after South Carolina man’s shooting death

DRYDEN, Va. (WYMT) - A Lee County, Va. man is in jail charged with murder after shooting and killing another man Saturday night.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department received a call Saturday evening from the Jesse Peters Drive area in Dryden about a possible gunshot. When deputies responded, they found 24-year-old Timothy Tomlinson standing on the roof of his house.

When deputies asked him to come down, Tomlinson told them he had shot at a man, but didn’t know if he had hit the man or not.

Tomlinson said the man he shot at, 48-year-old Shawn Nutting of South Carolina, had worked together, had been drinking, and had had a fight before the shooting. When deputies asked where Nutting was, Tomlinson said he wasn’t sure.

When deputies walked into the front yard, they found Nutting’s body with an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

Tomlinson was charged with first-degree murder and has been taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Duffield, where he’s being held without bond.

