Sunshine continues for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Quiet sunshine continues in the forecast on this Election Day throughout the mountains. Certainly, the weather no excuse not to head out to the polls! We’ll continue seeing quiet weather for much of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Quiet weather continues through the evening and overnight hours as skies look to remain on the clear side as we head through tonight. Lows stay cool as we drop into the lower 40s for an overnight low.

More sunshine expected as we head through the middle of the week on Wednesday. High pressure is in control of the forecast keeping skies sunny and temperatures warm into the lower 70s. Clear skies overnight will again allow us to cool back down into the upper 30s to near 40º once again.

Late Week and Beyond

The forecast starts to change as we head into the last couple of days of the week. Sunshine and highs in the 70s continue on Thursday as we await another front moving into the region. The front itself looks to wash out, but moisture from a tropical system trying to make landfall across the southeastern US will try to bring us some showers as we head into Friday and Saturday.

Much cooler, Canadian air continues to filter in behind this front. We’re talking middle 60s by the time we head into Veterans Day on Friday, with even colder weather on the way for the weekend. Showers start to move out as highs stay in the lower to middle 50s late in the weekend and into early next week.HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.