Sunny skies and mild temps for Election Day, big changes coming later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day is here! The forecast will not stop you from getting out to cast your ballot.

Today and Tonight

It will be another amazing day after we broke high-temperature records at both NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport on Monday. Both locations got to 78 degrees, beating the record of 77, set back in 2020. I don’t think we will break any records today, but after starting out in the 40s this morning, the sunshine will take us up close to 70 this afternoon. Enjoy it!

Tonight, our mostly clear trend continues and temperatures will drop back into the 40s across the region.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine continues on Wednesday and for most of Thursday before a few clouds join the party Thursday afternoon ahead of a MASSIVE cold front on Friday. That is when we get a hard reminder that we are just a little more than one month away from the official start of winter. More on that in just a second.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will stay in the low 70s and should drop into the 40s under clear skies on Wednesday night. Thursday night is when the first of two systems will start to impact the mountains.

System number 1 looks to bring some rain chances in from the south late Thursday into early Friday. While that will cool us off into the mid-60s for highs, that is just the first part of the one-two punch that will take us into the weekend. The cold front I referenced above will arrive Friday afternoon, bringing even more rain into the mix. Some of that will be heavy at times, so keep an eye on your creeks and streams. That system will also cause our temperatures to drop dramatically by Saturday morning. Some models even have us close to the freezing mark, so if any moisture makes it as those temps plummet, we could see a few snowflakes late. The good news is that I think everything will dry out by the time the coldest air gets here. Right now, we’re forecasting lows into the mid to upper 30s Friday night.

This weekend, the sun should return after a few morning clouds on Saturday, but we will be living in a different world when it comes to temperatures. Highs will struggle to get into the mid to upper 40s to start the weekend and drop well into the 20s Saturday night. Sunday, we will be lucky to make it to 40 and both major models keep us in the 30s all day before sending us back into the low to mid-20s overnight. If you have managed to keep your heat off until now, you will definitely need it this weekend.

Stay tuned!

