Scattered election complaints coming into the Kentucky attorney generals office

(WIS News 10)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With election day a little more than half in, some Kentucky counties have started reporting complaints to the Attorney General’s office.

As of early Tuesday, 93 pre-election day complaints and 101 election-day complaints had been called into the election fraud hotline.

You can find a link to that website here.

In our region, 27 complaints were filed prior to Tuesday due to early no-excuse voting. Most of them were electioneering complaints, but some were more serious. In Letcher and Owsley counties, vote buying or selling was an issue. One convicted felon voting was also called in from Owsley County.

On Tuesday, only a handful of the 101 complaints are in our region.

