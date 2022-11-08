Polls now open across Kentucky for Election Day

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The polls are now open in the commonwealth!

County clerks and election officials began setting up voting sites on Monday.

Knott County Clerk Reci Cornett said more people have taken advantage of early voting and absentee ballots than in years prior.

“As of now we sent out 535 and we’ve got back 465, and we will keep going to the mail and taking those until the day of the election,” Cornett said.

A total of 1,248 people voted early in Knott County.

James Combs from Perry County said he is waiting until Election Day to cast his vote.

“It just gives me the satisfaction that I know I have taken a part in selecting the people that will make decisions for us, and we want to select people based on the decisions they’re going to make for us,” he said.

Combs added he has voted for many years and believes it is important for everyone.

“If they don’t go vote they don’t have a reason to complain about anything because they didn’t take enough interest to go out and choose the person that’s making the decision,” he said.

Voting sites will close at 6 p.m. in Kentucky.

You can find the place you can cast your ballot in your county here.

