Paramount Arts Center marquee to be restored

The landmark is also getting a much needed facelift, which could impact your commute.
The landmark is also getting a much needed facelift, which could impact your commute.(Paramount Arts Center)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The Paramount Arts Center is one of the most iconic buildings in downtown Ashland.

The landmark is also getting a much needed facelift, which could impact your commute.

The repairs will take place on the marquee sign, after years of exposure to the elements have caused significant damage to the marquee.

The project begins Tuesday morning and will run through next Friday, Nov. 18.

Because of the restorative work, parts of Winchester Avenue will be shut down between 13th Street and 14 Street on week days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

That means, if you’re heading toward Catlettsburg, you’ll have to detour through Greenup Avenue; but if you’re heading toward Russell, you’ll be able to use Winchester Avenue.

Drivers on 13th Street will not be able to turn right onto Winchester Avenue.

They’ll have to detour through the alley to Greenup Avenue.

Winchester Avenue will remain open on nights and weekends.

Officials say the restoration is possible thanks to various campaigns and fundraisers coordinated by the Friends of the Paramount.

