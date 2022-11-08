One juvenile in custody following bomb threat at Southern Kentucky school

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One school is safe and one juvenile is in custody following a bomb threat in Southern Kentucky.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wayne County Middle School in Monticello around 10:30 Tuesday morning after the school resource officer was notified of a note found on a bathroom wall.

All students were immediately evacuated from the building until police and other first responders could perform a search of the facility.

When they did not find anything suspicious, deputies started reviewing video footage of the hall next to the bathroom in an attempt to identify any students who could have left the note.

Four students of interest were found and interviewed by police. One of those four admitted to writing the note. They are now being held in the Adair County Youth Development Facility in Columbia.

Students were allowed to return to class after the search was complete.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.