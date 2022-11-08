New and old Wildcats shine in season opener

Kentucky hosts Howard in season opener
Kentucky hosts Howard in season opener
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s season started on a high note with a 95-63 win over Howard

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 22 points, with CJ Fredrick just behind at 20 points in his post-injury debut.

The Cats pulled off the massive win without Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins.

Kentucky-Howard stats
Kentucky-Howard stats(StatBroadcast)

Kentucky hosts Duquesne on Friday, November 11 at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

