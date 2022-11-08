Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman plays principal for the day

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman traded the legislature for lunch room duty, popping by Allen Elementary School to play principal for a day.

Taking a few hours to meet with the school’s students and staff, Coleman returned to her educational roots Monday, discussing how the students and the lessons learned in schools are crucial in seeing the commonwealth thrive.

”If folks really saw what was going on in these buildings, they would know how special our schools are and how important our teachers are,” Coleman said. “And that the future of Kentucky’s economy are in these classrooms right now.”

Coleman dropped by the classrooms, hearing what the students were learning about and seeing some of the lessons first-hand. She said it was refreshing to be in the area, hearing from the students, and it served as a reminder about the power of the pupils.

“I got to talk with a lot of students and be reminded of the importance of listening to our young people and making sure that we continue to be their voice,” she said.

Principal Kyle Shepherd says the visit was exciting for everyone in the school, serving as a lesson in government by introducing the students to Coleman.

“It was an opportunity for our kids to get a deeper understanding of the different levels of government and exactly what the lieutenant governor role is.” Kyle Shepherd, AES Principal

Coleman also visited Paintsville High School during her visit to the mountains. She said it was all about witnessing the future world changers as they soaked in the knowledge that will one day move the region forward.

“The young people of Kentucky are passionate, they’re engaged, they’re involved. And I see leaders developing all the time and that’s what I got to see there,” she said.

