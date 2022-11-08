At least one dead, three injured in Martin County crash

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County.

Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez.

We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and three others were taken to the hospital.

We do not know their conditions. We also do not know any names yet.

This story will be updated.

