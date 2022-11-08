At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County.

Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community.

Jacobs said the road is closed at this time. There is no timeframe for when the road will reopen.

More information is expected to be released.

We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.