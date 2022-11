LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the cold weather arrives, Addiction Recovery Care is working to make sure people stay warm this winter.

ARC is working with Appalachian Reach Out and RISEabove to hold a coat drive. Donated coats will be given to Kentuckians recovering from addiction.

ARC says its goal is to collect more than 1,000 coats.

