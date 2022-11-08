Kentucky woman sentenced for siccing pit bull on man in deadly attack
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky woman learned how long she’ll spend in prison in connection with a deadly dog attack.
Monday, Melissa Wolke was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Wolke pleaded guilty to murder in the case back in October.
In January 2020, her pit bull attacked 55-year-old Donald Abner.
Neighbors at the time told police they saw Wolke on top of Abner assaulting him and telling the dog “good boy, get him.”
Abner died at the scene.
