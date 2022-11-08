Kentucky governor promotes ‘prison-to-work’ program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear is promoting a “prison-to-work” initiative aimed at offering second chances for Kentucky’s inmates.

The governor said Monday that the goal is to have jobs lined up for inmates before they leave custody.

The program will match inmates with Kentucky businesses in need of workers by allowing employers to virtually interview prisoners.

Inmates also will receive help in writing resumes and preparing for interviews with prospective employers.

Beshear’s administration is teaming with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to promote the initiative.

It will be offered at all 13 state prisons and 19 local jails that house state inmates.

