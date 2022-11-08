Hyden includes wet/dry vote on ballot for first time

City of Hyden
City of Hyden(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of races in Leslie County are uncontested, but there is one question on the ballot this year in Hyden that is the talk of the town.

Should they allow alcohol sales, or not?

For the first time in the city’s history, the decision is on the ballot.

“We are a trail town now, and people that come for trail town, they like to drink. You know, they like to have a good time,” Hyden Mayor Carol Graham Joseph said.

Many towns in the region already allow alcohol sales, including Hazard, where many Leslie Countians go for booze.

“The other counties around us already have it, and they certainly have more money to spend on like police officers and activities than we do,” Hyden Mayor Carol Graham Joseph said.

The revenue it could bring is a big reason people are for it.

Others say the decision to allow alcohol sales would go against their personal beliefs.

“As a Christian, I can’t vote for alcohol at any time. It’s against my beliefs,” Hyden voter Greg Combs said.

Around 300 people currently reside in Hyden, and around 180 of them are registered voters, so the decision could come down to just a few community members.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Rife
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
Photo Courtesy: Martin County Coroner Chris Todd
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
At least two children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident
Truckers pull into the Love's Truck Stop off of Exit 95 on I-75 on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA
Jose Avalos Quezada, 39.
Naked man broke into woman’s home and got into bed with her, citation says

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say
Eastern Kentuckians take the polls this Election Day
Eastern Kentuckians take the polls on Election Day
One juvenile in custody following bomb threat at Southern Kentucky school
Eddie Montgomery and Jason Dunn were in London Tuesday afternoon to present thousands of...
Two well-known Kentuckians travel to EKY, present $30K to flood survivors