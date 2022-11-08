Hyden includes wet/dry vote on ballot for first time

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of races in Leslie County are uncontested, but there is one question on the ballot this year in Hyden that is the talk of the town.

Should they allow alcohol sales, or not?

For the first time in the city’s history, the decision is on the ballot.

“We are a trail town now, and people that come for trail town, they like to drink. You know, they like to have a good time,” Hyden Mayor Carol Graham Joseph said.

Many towns in the region already allow alcohol sales, including Hazard, where many Leslie Countians go for booze.

“The other counties around us already have it, and they certainly have more money to spend on like police officers and activities than we do,” Hyden Mayor Carol Graham Joseph said.

The revenue it could bring is a big reason people are for it.

Others say the decision to allow alcohol sales would go against their personal beliefs.

“As a Christian, I can’t vote for alcohol at any time. It’s against my beliefs,” Hyden voter Greg Combs said.

Around 300 people currently reside in Hyden, and around 180 of them are registered voters, so the decision could come down to just a few community members.

