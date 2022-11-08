Hatfield & McCoy cabin opens door to politics for first time in 140 years

The Hatfield & McCoy Feud-centered "Hog Trial Cabin" opened its doors to politics for the first...
The Hatfield & McCoy Feud-centered "Hog Trial Cabin" opened its doors to politics for the first time since 1882.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MCCARR, Ky. (WYMT) - The infamous Hatfield & McCoy Feud has fueled tourism in the Pike County area for decades. Now, historians hope to use a piece of the storied past to build upon the area’s future.

After more than 140 years, the “Hog Trial Cabin” opened its doors to a local election. Tuesday, the cabin became a polling place in the McCarr community, inviting locals to fill in their ballots in the same area where Ellison Hatfield was killed during an election in 1882.

“Can you imagine, back in the day, voting at this site? Coming across these mountains- we didn’t have roads- it was horseback and coming through the creeks,” said Bob Scott, descendent and tourism advocate with Pike County Tourism.

Local historians say the building has likely not served as a political pop-up since Hatfield’s death.

“But this brings so much opportunity to this area for tourism,” said Hatfield. “And actually for this local community- to be able to use this site to vote.”

The spot, while serving as a time capsule for area history, will now be a steppingstone toward the future. Scott said he hopes to see more voters turning out to the precinct, either because of its convenience or because of the character the building holds.

“And they love the story of the Hatfields and McCoys. And it’s something that we need to take pride in,” he said. “It’s something- a story that we have that no one else has.”

Scott said he was impressed by the voter turnout and he hopes it means good things for community involvement.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Rife
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
Photo Courtesy: Martin County Coroner Chris Todd
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
At least two children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident
Truckers pull into the Love's Truck Stop off of Exit 95 on I-75 on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA
Jose Avalos Quezada, 39.
Naked man broke into woman’s home and got into bed with her, citation says

Latest News

Eastern Kentuckians take to the polls on Election Day
Eastern Kentuckians take to the polls on Election Day
wet dry vote
Hyden Wet Dry Vote - Chandler 6
senate
U.S. Senate - Olivia 6
Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region