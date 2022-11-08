Grand jury to hear case of man accused of killing police officer in DUI crash

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The case against the man accused of a DUI crash that killed a London police officer is moving forward.

Investigators say Casey Byrd hit and killed Officer Logan Medlock last month.

They say Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. A Kentucky State Police trooper testified during the hearing he smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and had to be helped to walk.

We also found out Byrd was doing 51 in a 35mph zone when he hit Medlock.

His attorneys also argued to amend the aggravated murder charge, which would have meant the death penalty would have been on the table, to wanton murder and the commonwealth agreed.

During the hearing, Byrd pleaded not guilty to murder of a police officer and DUI.

His case will now go to a grand jury.

