Forest fires reported in several counties across the region

Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill
Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill(Seth Caudill)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties.

So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.

