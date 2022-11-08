Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties.
A Fire Weather Watch or Warning has been issued for the shaded areas. Get the latest here: https://t.co/o5m2mMtlJf pic.twitter.com/mnkWMiPIw8— Evan Hatter (@EvanWYMT) November 8, 2022
So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
Cut Gap Fire flume in S Rockcastle Co #kywx @TomAckermanWx @BillMeck @AndrewWMBF @nwsjacksonky @TeamW700 @brobwx @JenNimePalumbo @weatherchannel @JimWKYT @AdamBurnistonWX @JimCantore @cjwxguy56 @Kentuckyweather @MarcWeinbergWX pic.twitter.com/GpGARvhP4H— Johnnie Nicholson (@thekyniche) November 8, 2022
JUST IN: So far, we have gotten reports of forest fires in several counties across the region, including here in Perry. Seth Caudill snapped these this afternoon from his plane. Get the latest info here: https://t.co/F8zvYbOkSD pic.twitter.com/nF8RwsKufY— WYMT (@WYMT) November 8, 2022
