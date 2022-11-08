Election Day calls to the Kentucky AG’s hotline continue to increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With less than two hours before the polls close, more Kentucky counties are reporting complaints to the Attorney General’s office.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 93 pre-election day complaints and 154 election-day complaints had been called into the election fraud hotline.

You can find a link to that website here.

In our region, 27 complaints were filed prior to Tuesday due to early no-excuse voting. Most of them were electioneering complaints, but some were more serious. In Letcher and Owsley counties, vote buying or selling was an issue. One convicted felon voting was also called in from Owsley County.

The list continues to grow on Tuesday. As of 3:30 p.m., Boyd, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Laurel, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rowan and Wayne County all reported at least one call to the hotline. Knott County had one call with a complaint of vote buying or selling. The other counties reported issues from electioneering complaints to procedural questions.

