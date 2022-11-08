EKY record store owners discuss resurgence in vinyl record industry

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, old trends have found a way to resurge.

One form of nostalgia that is making a comeback is collecting vinyl records.

As a result, several record stores have popped up across the nation and in our region.

Mary Everidge co-owns Queen City Records in Hazard. Everidge said she believes this surge in the record industry could be attributed to a few things.

“We sell a lot of like metal, and soundtracks, so I think a lot of the movies are coming back out because people can go and watch things in theaters now,” said Everidge.

Queen City joins a handful of record shops across the region, like Sisyphus Records in Whitesburg, owned by Lacy Hale and her husband.

“A lot of punk bands released vinyl, that’s just what they did,” said Hale. “So, in 2000, 2001, [my husband] had a record distro anyway, and there was a pretty cool little punk scene in the area.”

Hale said the vinyl record industry never went away, it just became more main stream.

“Its been really cool to see how like instead of just these niche punk bands are releasing their seven inches on vinyl and now Taylor Swift has every album on vinyl. Its really cool,” said Hale.

Everidge added collecting vinyl records can also give people something to pass down to future generations.

“We love music. It gets you through the day. When you’re feeling down, you put music on,” said Everidge. “Its just really good seeing it come back, so, we’re hoping that it stays with the records because they sound so much better.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.