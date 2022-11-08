Eastern Kentuckians take the polls on Election Day

Eastern Kentuckians take the polls this Election Day
Eastern Kentuckians take the polls this Election Day(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Floyd County voter Bonnie Shepherd said she and her family always vote.

”I got nine children, 33 grandchildren that can vote,” she said.

Voters decided on local races like judge-executive and jailer.

They also voted on amendments one and two. Amendment One focuses on the general assembly calling itself into a special session without the governor’s approval, and Amendment Two deals with keeping abortion out of Kentucky’s constitution.

”That’s why I stick with all the family, we all vote the same,” said Shepherd. “We just have a real good group backing us.”

Voter Melissa Samons said it is important for Kentuckians to cast their ballots so their voices are heard.

”Make people hear you, the ones that are in office, and you know, if it’s somebody that doesn’t represent you well, then you don’t vote for them,” she said. “If it somebody that will represent you well, then you do vote for them”

Samons said she hopes she always chooses the right person for the job when she votes.

”Maybe somebody else will vote the same as me and, you know, with two of us or more, then our voices will be heard for what we want for our government,” she added.

