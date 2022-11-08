The countdown until Kentucky voters decide who will win the Senate seat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Current U.S. Senator, Rand Paul and his Democratic challenger, Charles Booker have vastly different viewpoints.

On one hand, Senator Rand Paul said, “You’ve got President Biden and former President Obama whining that democracy is on the ballot. But these idiots don’t know that democracy is the ballot.”

While on the other hand, Charles Booker said, “Rand Paul is an unserious person. He doesn’t care about our safety. He doesn’t care about our lives. He calls himself a libertarian. You should have asked him why he wants to ban all abortions.”

Both Booker and Paul hit the polls to cast their votes. Booker voted early in Louisville and held his final rally in Bowling Green on November 7.

“Folks are like write Kentucky off. Don’t worry about Kentucky,” said Booker. “I’m going to tell you, the first words that are going to come out of my mouth on election night when we win this thing is don’t ignore Kentucky anymore.”

On Election Day, Paul voted in Bowling Green and told reporters, “I think we’re going to hear pretty early on the results. I think that there is going to be a red wave and I do think that we’re going to pick up the majority not only in the house but in the Senate. I’m excited to be a part of shaping a new direction for our country.”

Both candidates feel confident they will win the election.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.