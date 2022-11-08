Car wash offering reward for information in vandalism case

Photo Courtesy: Shine Time Car Wash Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Shine Time Car Wash Facebook page(Shine Time Car Wash Facebook page)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from a chain of car wash locations in Jackson County are asking for help to identify two people involved in a vandalism case.

Shine Time Car Wash posted surveillance photos of the suspects and what they were driving on Facebook Monday.

In the post, they say the pair damaged property and stole several items from their locations in Sand Gap and McKee.

Officials are offering a $200 reward for information in the case.

