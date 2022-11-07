UK punter to miss rest of the season following injury during Missouri game

(UK Athletics)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s official. Officials announced Monday University of Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow will not play again this season.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Goodfellow is out with a leg injury he received while making a game-saving play in the Wildcats’ win again the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday.

As a sixth-year senior using the extra year of eligibility granted all players in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodfellow’s playing career ended with the injury.

“He made a great play, sacrificed for the team,” UK Coach Mark Stoops said in a post-game news conference.

With Goodfellow unavailable, backup punter Wilson Berry made his first punt of the season following Kentucky’s final offensive drive at Missouri. Berry was the only punter listed on UK’s depth chart Monday.

