Trump’s company appeals judge’s decision to appoint monitor

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Trump Organization is going on trial, accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s company is appealing a judge’s decision to appoint an independent monitor for its business dealings while it is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization filed paperwork Monday seeking to challenge Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision, issued last Thursday, in a mid-level state appellate court.

They are also seeking a stay to prevent Engoron’s ruling from taking effect while the appeal is pending.

In court papers, the company’s lawyers argued that Engoron overstepped his bounds by requiring an outside watchdog to keep tabs on the Trump Organization for the duration of Attorney General Letitia James’ civil case.

A message seeking comment was left with James’ office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident
Angelica Rife
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Truckers pull into the Love's Truck Stop off of Exit 95 on I-75 on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA

Latest News

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Update - 4:00 p.m.
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Update - 4:00 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 4:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 4:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 5:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 5:30 p.m.
Kathy Griffin's Twitter account was suspended after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.
Twitter suspends Kathy Griffin for Elon Musk joke
A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission