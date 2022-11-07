Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) – A witness held a suspected child kidnapper at gunpoint until police arrived at a Walmart in Georgia, officials said.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Sunday afternoon for a report of a kidnapping in progress.

When officers arrived, they arrested 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay.

Upon investigation, officers learned that Doobay had arrived at the Walmart in a vehicle with the child, forced the child out of the vehicle, and took the child behind the Walmart and into the woods. Police said Doobay then threw the child to the ground and began choking the child.

A witness intervened and held Doobay at gunpoint until police arrived, the department said.

Police have not released the child’s age or relationship to Doobay, if any.

The child was taken into juvenile custody for further care, police said.

Warner Robins is located in central Georgia.

