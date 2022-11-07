Staying warm to start the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warm and breezy weekend, we’ve got more opportunities for spring-like afternoons as we head into the first full work week of November.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Watching a few clouds and a shower or two work through the region as we head through this afternoon. The cold front attached to the strong low pressure to our west starting to fall apart last night through the area. We’ll continue to clear as we head through tonight as lows fall back below average into the lower 40s.

We’re back to some sunshine as we head into our day on Tuesday. We’ll see above average temperatures return as the front continues to wash out. Daytime highs end up in the upper 60s to near 70º. Winds will become lighter as we head into the overnight with skies staying partly to mostly clear. Cool lows continue overnight with lows down into the lower 40s.

Midweek and Beyond

Back into the 70s as we head into the middle of the week as we watch another front getting going across the center of the nation. Ahead of it...warm, but comfortable with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows stay in the 40s as we watch another front inch toward us for the late part of the work week.

The front across the nation’s midsection looks to wash out as it heads into our direction mid-week. At the same time, we’re going to be watching a system moving onshore of the Carolinas, bringing some moisture and shower chances back to the forecast for the early part of the weekend.

Highs will really start to plummet behind this front. After highs well above normal for the past couple of weeks, we’re back to highs in the 60s on Friday with 50s by the early weekend and lows sneaking back into the 30s. Perhaps a true November airmass on the way back

