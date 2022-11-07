Spotty showers possible early, sunshine returns later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An isolated shower is possible during the morning commute, especially over our southern counties. However, sunshine returns to the region by this afternoon.

Monday through Tuesday

Spotty showers are possible this morning, especially over our southern counties. Most of us should stay dry, but some of you may need the umbrella as you step out the door. The good news is sunshine will return by this afternoon! Temperatures stay above average. Highs top out in the mid-70s by this afternoon.

Quiet weather continues into tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be cooler. Lows dip into the mid-40s.

Beautiful weather continues into Tuesday! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. If you have any plans to cast your vote on Election Day, the weather is looking fantastic. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s.

Dry Weather Continues For Midweek

Another gorgeous day is on tap for Wednesday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s, and lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Again, high temperatures reach the lower-70s, and overnight lows dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

Our weather pattern starts to change by Friday and the weekend.

Scattered showers are possible on Friday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s. High school football games may be soggy in some places. We will keep an eye on this and keep you posted.

A major cool down is on the way for the weekend. We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. However, high temperatures only top out in the mid-to-upper-40s. Overnight lows tumble into the mid-20s! A frigid airmass is right around the corner.

