Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.

Once they arrived, they found the man, later identified as Dakota Sullivan, 19, of Monticello, had fallen off the bridge and was in lying in the creek drunk.

While waiting for the EMTs to arrive, police say Sullivan, who originally agreed to the hospital, tried to run away. When the officers tried to handcuff him, they were able to get one on before he started fighting with them, trying to hit them with the other. During all of this, police say the suspect made threats to kill them and they ended up tazing him to get him into custody.

Sullivan is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, terroristic threatening, menacing, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

