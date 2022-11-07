Shortage of commonly used medication worries pharmacists during flu season

Hospitals struggle to deal with amoxicillin
Hospitals struggle to deal with amoxicillin
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu isn’t the only illness going around, CODVID is still present, as well as strep throat. To treat infections like strep, the antibiotic Amoxicillin is prescribed, but there’s a national shortage of the drug.

Across the nation, drug shortages continue to plague pharmacies, and the latest shortage of Amoxicillin can spell trouble during cold and flu season.

Clarence Sullivan is the owner of the Pharmacy Shop and he says he’s concerned about the supply. He said if you end up needing Amoxicillin, pharmacists recommend calling around to see who has it in stock.

“To have a shortage for something like this is pretty shocking. Points towards distribution channel problems,” Sullivan said. “I would really like to know and I don’t even know. "

Other big-name drugs such as Adderall are also in short supply, but pharmacists say that the price shouldn’t increase.

“We have shortages in the market today, which make it really really tight, but I don’t think you will see any price changes based on that.” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says the best way to keep yourself from falling ill is to take preventative measures like washing your hands and using the measures we did during the pandemic. He also encourages people to get their flu shot.

Pharmacists say if you are feeling sick make sure you consult with your doctor whether an over-the-counter or prescription medication is best for you.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident
Angelica Rife
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Truckers pull into the Love's Truck Stop off of Exit 95 on I-75 on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA

Latest News

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Update - 4:00 p.m.
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Update - 4:00 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 4:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 4:30 p.m.
Knott Countians receiving mail in Hazard
Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail
Senator Rand Paul and Charles Booker
Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make final push before Election Day