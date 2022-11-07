Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app

Apps are designed to track and collect data
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received over 860,000 reports of identity theft so far this year, and according to security experts, apps with questionable security features can open the door for scammers.

Longtime consumer advocate Adam Levin, cohost of the podcast “What The Hack with Adam Levin” said you have to be extra cautious what you download these days.

Levin shared several tips to avoid identity theft via apps:

  • Only use Google or Apple app stores to download new apps
  • Read reviews of the apps before you install them
  • Check the fine print and permissions the app requests
  • Protect your phone at all costs by locking it and using security measures

Levin also reminded consumers that apps are basically designed to track you and collect data. He added that it is highly likely that apps will share data with third parties, which makes using security features essential.

You can report a suspected scam or identify theft to the FTC.

