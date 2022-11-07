Public health officials give insight on regional school closings due to illness

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During the last week, several school districts across the region have canceled school due to illness, but public health officials said we have not even hit the peak for this wave of viral illnesses.

Health officials are concerned about the recent trends for COVID, Flu and RSV, especially since this spike is happening earlier than usual.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Fares Khater said this can be attributed to everyone letting their guards down following the height of the pandemic.

“So, you know because we were wearing masks for three years, almost three years now, and our bodies were not seeing these viruses for a while, so the body is seeing these infections again, and people are getting sick from lack of immunity,” said Dr. Khater.

Dr. Khater said although these school closings can help prevent the spread of these viruses now, it is only a temporary fix. He said people must continue getting their flu shots, receive the COVID-19 boosters and continue practicing other safety precautions.

