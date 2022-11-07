Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699.

The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was trapped inside his truck after a tree fell on it.

When Vega arrived, he found that was exactly the case, but the driver had managed to get out on his own and was not injured.

Two local volunteer fire departments helped at the scene to get the road clear and back open.

