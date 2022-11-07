Partial share of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner sold for $4.6 million

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s November sale has a unique twist this season involving undefeated thoroughbred superhorse Flightline.

Horse owners and fans had an opportunity to bid on a two-and-a-half percent stake in the undefeated champ and for the first time, you could experience it all virtually in the metaverse.

It was a packed house inside the Keeneland Sales Pavillion, as the bidding started at one million dollars. Thoroughbred owners and fans were able to own a piece of history with a purchase of what some horseracing experts say could be the greatest horse since Secretariat. This all happened with Flightline not present, but he was in the virtual space.

For the first time, fans could be at the sales virtually via the metaverse.

“I think our goal, we are always thinking about ways to show people how exciting and amazing this sport is and how exciting and amazing the horses are,” said Keeneland CEO Shannon Arvin. “So, this was an opportunity to us to tell more people how great horse racing is and to attract more people to the sport and to the sales.”

After five minutes of bidding, a two-and-a-half percent share of Flightline sold for four point six million dollars. A representative for the new share owner made the winning bid. The owner doesn’t want to be identified.

Flightline’s racing days are over and he will stand at stud at Lane’s End Farm. Horseracing insiders predict his stallion value might be as much as $184 million.

