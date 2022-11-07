One taken to hospital after crash in drive-thru

The scene of the accident in the drive-thru of the Somerset Dunkin Donuts
The scene of the accident in the drive-thru of the Somerset Dunkin Donuts(Somerset Fire Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple units from the Somerset Fire Department responded to an accident in the drive-thru of a local restaurant Monday morning.

The crash happened at the Dunkin Donuts off of US-27 in Somerset Monday morning.

Images from the scene appear to show one car having overshot the curb and hit an SUV that was in the drive-thru line.

Crews were able to stabilize the situation and remove the drivers of the car, one of which was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Somerset code enforcement officials also cleared the building and declared that it was safe to be in.

