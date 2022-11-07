Louisville Slugger making commemorative bats for 2022 World Series champions

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger bat factory was hard at work Monday creating commemorative bats for the 2022 World Series champions, the Houston Astros.

On Monday, the bat factory began creating 2022 World Series Champions bats for the team, which will feature the Astros’ official World Series Champions logo.

Louisville Slugger said it would be creating a full-size baseball bat and a mini-bat in the design, as well as bats with a limited edition black and gold colorway and a team-colored bat with MLB and World Series champion branding.

Since the first World Series in 1903, Louisville Slugger has been a partner in every championship.

The bats are now available online at Louisville Slugger’s website, in addition to the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory website.

