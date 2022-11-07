Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Post Office in Hindman was flooded on July 28th, and Knott Countians are still faced with traveling to Hazard three months later.

Hundreds of Knott Countians descend upon Hazard every weekday to send and receive mail.

“It kills every bit of, you know, two hours probably, sometimes more, because there’s a line to get over there,” local attorney Seth Combs said.

Before the flood, Knott Countians could just go to the United States Post Office in Hindman for mail, and contractors were working to make that possible again.

“My crew went in, and we did a pretty good rapid clean up of it, and we hung all the dry wall. Once we hung all the dry wall, I think there was a vacation that came up to the owner, and he kinda relayed a messaged to us to kinda take that weekend off and maybe he’d contact us later,” local contractor Darren Slone said.

Slone said that call back never occurred, leading up to the current situation.

“I felt confident that we could get in there in two and half, three weeks tops, and we could have these people back in the post office,” he said.

Michael Mize owns the building that houses the post office, and he released the following statement:

“First let me say that I am sorry for the inconvenience that the temporary closing of the Hindman Post Office is causing the people of Hindman and the other areas that were flooded. There were many post offices that were closed as a result of the flood damage and many are still closed. I know that it is inconvenient for everyone to have to drive to Hazard to get mail and take care of other postal business.

I am having to do the repairs mostly by myself. In addition, I have to drive back and forth from Somerset everyday, which I have done literally every day since the post office gave me the keys to the building on August 10th. There was a lot of damage to the building as a result of the 5 1/2 feet of flood water that was inside the 1st floor of the post office.

The building is now almost complete. The only things left to do are to put in the cove base floor trim, hang the sinks and clean up. Believe me when I say I really don’t think anyone will be happier to see this building done than me and my family. I would like to thank the people of Hindman for their patience and understanding. One of the most positive things that came from the flood was meeting all the people that I have met in Hindman.”

The post office in Hazard is open to Knott Countians from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday.

