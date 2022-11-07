Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make final push before Election Day

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A key U.S. Senate race is on the ballot in the Commonwealth Tuesday.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul is seeking his third term in office.

He is being challenged by former state lawmaker Charles Booker.

Booker was in Lexington Sunday, while Sen. Paul flew in just before noon Monday. Both claim they will emerge victorious Tuesday, and both say there is a clear difference in what they stand for.

Sen. Paul said Monday that Tuesday’s election is more about people telling big government to get out of the way.

“It’s about being for what we really are for,” Sen. Paul said. “It’s not about accumulating enough power to rule over others. We are the party that believes power should not be concentrated.”

Booker meanwhile, spent Monday canvassing through his hometown of Louisville. Speaking to us over Zoom, Booker says he wants to prove the doubters wrong, end poverty, take care of one another, and end government hurting people.

“What I have seen across Kentucky are lot of people in all backgrounds tired of the status quo,” Booker said. “They are tired of Rand Paul mocking and disrespecting us. Disregarding our lives.”

Sen. Paul says that when he wins, he will be a committee chairman, focusing on investigating what he says are the origins of COVID-19. Booker said his first order of business for him would be codifying voting and reproductive rights while getting big money out of politics.

Booker voted early in Louisville last week while Sen. Paul says he’ll be voting in Bowling Green Tuesday morning.

