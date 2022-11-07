Japanese film crew helping to preserve history of Eastern Kentucky

japanese film crew -- appalshop
japanese film crew -- appalshop(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kasezawas are finding home here in the mountains.

Akiko and Atsushi, along with their son, are from Tokyo, but have been living in Whitesburg for seven months.

They’re producing a documentary on Appalshop, as a part of a Japanese government arts program.

“He was looking for a place to go for the overseas program that the Japanese government does, and one of his friends recommended him about Appalshop, and we got really excited when we learned about the history,” said Akiko.

They’ll be here until March, but they plan to come back for longer, if their work allows.

Atsushi and Akiko hope their film will be picked up by a national broadcaster in Japan, but have already spoken with PBS in America.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident
Angelica Rife
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Truckers pull into the Love's Truck Stop off of Exit 95 on I-75 on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA

Latest News

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Update - 4:00 p.m.
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Update - 4:00 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 4:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 4:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 5:30 p.m.
Paul vs. Booker - 5:30 p.m.
voting
Eastern Kentucky counties prepare for election day