Japanese film crew helping to preserve history of Eastern Kentucky

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kasezawas are finding home here in the mountains.

Akiko and Atsushi, along with their son, are from Tokyo, but have been living in Whitesburg for seven months.

They’re producing a documentary on Appalshop, as a part of a Japanese government arts program.

“He was looking for a place to go for the overseas program that the Japanese government does, and one of his friends recommended him about Appalshop, and we got really excited when we learned about the history,” said Akiko.

They’ll be here until March, but they plan to come back for longer, if their work allows.

Atsushi and Akiko hope their film will be picked up by a national broadcaster in Japan, but have already spoken with PBS in America.

