Grocery store chain donates $120,000 to flood relief

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Save A Lot in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County donated $120,000 dollars Monday to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

”Originally, I reached out to Happy, our mayor, because I know there are a lot of moving parts,” said Steve Stollings with Save A Lot. “A lot of people working for different projects, and my question was I wanted to know where we could donate the money to help our people right here.”

To date, the foundation has given out close to $6 million in flood relief.

”Done over 8,000 individual grants, farm grants, grants to small businesses,” said Tonya Shepherd with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Monday’s donation is going to the Housing Development Alliance (HDA), as the organization works to build new homes for people impacted by flooding.

”You see these people that’s been having to stay in campers and tents or whatever is going on,” said Stollings. “It’s heartbreaking, so if we can help someone get another home, that’s outstanding.”

The foundation has granted HDA $1.2 million to help families get into homes.

”They build those from the ground up, and they’ll be able to help people with repairs that need to be done,” said Shepherd.

“This incredibly generous gift will make a huge difference in the lives of several families who lost their home in the floods. It will enable the Housing Development Alliance to build them a new home, outside of the floodplain, so that they never have to experience this sort of disaster again.”

”The thing about Eastern Kentucky, is everybody steps in and helps out,” said Stollings. “You know, letting your neighbors know you need help, I’ve got a lot of friends and family affected and we try to help each other out,” he added. “That’s where East Kentucky is really strong.”

