Georgia-Kentucky game to air on WYMT November 19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeastern Conference has released its television assignments for next week’s slate of games.

The conference has assigned the Georgia vs. Kentucky game to air on CBS and WYMT at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19.

Kentucky has not played a CBS game since last season’s road game against the eventual National Champion Bulldogs.

Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) will begin its final homestand of the season against Vanderbilt at noon this Saturday on the SEC Network.

Game time for the remaining game November 26 against Louisville will be released at a later date.

