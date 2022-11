WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own.

A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family.

Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Magoffin County.

“The faculty and students of Magoffin County High School wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Angelica Rife. Angelica was a member of our Hornet family. We are certain that she had a bright future ahead of her. While she will be deeply missed, her memory will live on in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to know her.”

