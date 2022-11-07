Eastern Kentucky counties prepare for election day

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - County clerks and election officials began setting up voting sites on Monday.

Knott County clerk, Reci Cornett said more people have taken advantage of early voting and absentee ballots than in years prior.

“As of now we sent out 535 and we’ve got back 465, and we will keep going to the mail and taking those until the day of the election,” Cornett said.

A total of 1,248 people voted early in Knott County.

Perry County resident, James Combs said he is waiting until election day to cast his vote.

“It just gives me the satisfaction that I know I have taken a part in selecting the people that will make decisions for us, and we want to select people based on the decisions they’re going to make for us,” he said.

Combs added he has voted for many years and believes it is important for everyone.

“If they don’t go vote they don’t have a reason to complain about anything because they didn’t take enough interest to go out and choose the person that’s making the decision,” he said.

Voting sites open at 6 a.m. in Kentucky and close at 6 p.m.

