Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA says the country currently has about a 25-day supply of diesel. But that metric has been misinterpreted by some.

“We may have a 25-day supply of diesel, but that doesn’t mean in 25 days we’re going to run out of diesel,” said Weaver Hawkins.

Weaver Hawkins says that would only be the case if diesel stopped being produced. But reports have prompted some panic among consumers, leading them to buy in large quantities.

“That does cause problems,” Weaver Hawkins said. “It will cause disruption.”

She says diesel producers are trying to play catch-up to reach a normal supply of between 35 and 40 days, after so many refineries shut down during the pandemic.

In line with the law of supply and demand, that does have an effect on the consumer.

“Right now, we’re at about $5.33 for a national average, here in Kentucky we’re at $5.26,″ said Weaver Hawkins.

Drivers running on diesel are feeling the pain at the pump as a result of the shortage. She points out that diesel price is especially important because it comes at a greater cost to the population than just the fill-up.

“Diesel fuel actually impacts more of your life than the gasoline price,” Weaver Hawkins said. “That’s something to keep an eye because that impacts the goods we have delivered to retailers.”

So Weaver Hawkins warns against any panic buying because the problem will only worsen if this practice becomes widespread.

“There’s not a need,” said Weaver Hawkins. “We’re not running out in 25 days. Please don’t panic buy because that will upset the recovery as far as the supply and demand goes.”

