HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Carter Lasley is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Carter attends Harlan County High School where he has a 3.9 GPA.

He is a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club, Drama Club, and represented Shriner’s Hospital for Children at the Shriner’s Open PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.

Congratulations, Carter!

